Tuesday 27 December 2022
# RIP
Irish tourist dies after falling from train in Thailand
The man was identified as 45-year-old Patrick Ward who arrived in the country yesterday.
24 minutes ago

AN IRISH MAN taking a tour in western Thailand died today after falling out of a moving train, local police said.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Patrick Ward, whose passport said he was born in New Zealand, according to the Associated Press. It’s believed that he only entered Thailand yesterday.

Police said Ward travelled by rail with a tour group from the capital, Bangkok, to the town of Kanchanaburi which is famous for its railway.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs stated:

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance.”

