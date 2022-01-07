Irishman dies while trying to save his son who slipped into rapids in Australia

Wappa Falls and rockpool flowing into the South Maroochy River.

AN IRISHMAN HAS died in Australia trying to save his son after he slipped and fell into waterfall rapids in Australia, local police have said.

The 49-year-old father-of-three Cassan Cowman jumped in after his son at Wappa Falls in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland in Queensland at around 2pm on 2 January.

Police said that Cassan’s son was recovered from the water by bystanders, but Cassan did not reemerge from the waters. Police later found his body.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for his three children Ormond (11), Ella (9), and Torin (7).

The page describes the Queensland resident as “charismatic, Irish to a fault, enjoyed a whiskey but at the end of the day ultimately he simply loved his family”.

“He was a devoted family man through and through, working day and night to provide for his family,” it said.

Cassan is understood to have attended school in Co Cork.

Local media report that the Cowman family had recently moved to the Toowoomba region of Queensland.