Dublin: 14 °C Monday 29 July, 2019
Irishman Greg O'Shea wins Love Island with Amber Gill

He has won £25,000 for his romantic efforts.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 29 Jul 2019, 11:05 PM
29 minutes ago 9,175 Views 13 Comments
RUGBY PLAYER GREG O’Shea has won Love Island 2019, along with Amber Gill.

The Limerick man was on the show for just 12 days, having been the last contestant to enter the British reality show competition, and came first place with Gill after a series of  public votes in the UK.

The popular reality show is set in a villa in Majorca, and asks men and women to couple up with each other, with the aim that the couple most liked by the public will win a cash prize. Individuals and couples are voted off the show by the public over the course of eight weeks. 

After O’Shea and Gill were announced as winners in the final, which included three other couples, O’Shea was given a choice of choosing to keep the £50,000 for himself, or to split it with Gill – and chose the latter.

Longford’s Maura Higgins was also in the final, and came in fourth place with Curtis Pritchard. 

The Irish embassy in Britain tweeted out in response to their win: “Well we’re all about British-Irish relations so congratulations Greg & Amber!”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

