A 36-year-old Irish man has been killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Australia

AN IRISH MAN has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Sydney, Australia.

The collision, involving a lorry and 10 other vehicles, happened on the M4 highway, in the Mays Hill area of Sydney at 5.50am local time this morning.

New South Wales police said the 36-year-old man was living in the Wentworthville suburb of Sydney.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Irish Consulate was providing consular assistance to the man’s family.

Crash Investigation Unit Commander, Inspector Katie Orr said only 10 of the 11 vehicles remained at the scene of the crash.

“We want to speak with this driver to find what they know about the events leading up to the crash,” Orr said.

“We also want to speak with any drivers who may have witnessed the crash and left the area or have relevant dash-cam footage.”

A NSW police statement said: “All drivers have been taken to hospital to undergo mandatory testing.”