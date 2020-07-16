This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 22 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Evidence of Iron Age temple complex uncovered at Navan Fort

The research will be published in the Oxford Journal of Archaeology.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 4:51 PM
9 minutes ago 735 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5152295

Figure 2_Navan Fort Aerial Photograph(1) Navan Fort is located in Co Armagh Source: Queen's University Belfast

EVIDENCE FOR A series of monumental temple complexes of the Iron Age has been uncovered by researchers at Navan Fort, Co Armagh. 

The academics from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Aberdeen also uncovered evidence for residences of early kinds of Ulster from the medieval period at Navan Fort. 

The research was carried out in the form of a survey, which will be published in the Oxford Journal of Archaeology. 

The sighting evidences a vast temple complex of continued medieval activity during the period when Navan Fort was associated with the kingship of Ulster. 

It is one of Ireland’s so-called royal sites, a group of five ceremonial centres of prehistoric origin, documented in the medieval period as the capitals of the five fifths that divided the country. 

“Excavation in the 1960s uncovered one of the most spectacular series of buildings of any region of prehistoric Europe, including a series of figure-of-eight buildings in the early Iron Age and a 40m timber-ringed structured constructed c 95 BC,” Dr Patrick Gleeson, research lead, said. 

“Upon the latter’s construction, it was immediately filled with stones and burnt to the ground in order to create a massive mound that now dominates the site,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr Gleeson added that the researchers’ discoveries “add significant additional data, hinting that the buildings uncovered in the 1960s were not domestic structures lived in by kings, but a series of massive temples, some of the largest and most complex ritual arena of any region of later prehistoric and pre-Roman Northern Europe”. 

Dr John O’Keeffe, principal inspector of historic monuments in the NI Department of Communities said: “The work has shone new light on the monument, and will inform further research as we explore what Navan Fort meant to our forebears and how they used the site for years to come. 

“It provides additional insights that inform visits to this enigmatic monument and landscape today.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie