Ironman competitor's funeral hears of his love for endurance sports, golf and gaelic football

AN IRONMAN COMPETITOR who died during the swimming section of a controversial race in Ireland smiled and waved to his fiancee and family as he entered the sea, his funeral has heard.

Brendan Wall, 45, who lived in Solihull in England but was originally from Co Meath, was one of two men who lost their lives in the Ironman competition in Youghal, Co Cork, on Sunday morning.

Ivan Chittenden, who was in his 60s and from Toronto in Canada, also died in the swim off Claycastle beach.

A row has since broken out between Ireland’s national governing body for triathlons and the event’s organisers.

Triathlon Ireland said it did not sanction the event amid concerns about adverse sea conditions, but differing accounts have emerged over the timeline for the decision and whether it was communicated to Ironman Ireland before the race began.

An investigation is ongoing, with Irish police also preparing a file for the attention of the Cork City coroner.

Advertisement

Brendan Wall and Ivan Chittenden.

Family and friends gathered for Mr Wall’s funeral at the Church of St Brigid, Grangegeeth in Co Meath today.

Parish priest Fr Gerry Boyle began by offering words of comfort and condolence to the fitness enthusiast’s fiancee Tina, his parents Oliver and Gertie, brothers Martin and Joe and sister Maria.

He told mourners Mr Wall lived with a smile on his face.

The service was told the engineering and maths graduate, whose career in sales for technology companies had taken him around the world, proposed to his wife-to-be in Sicily in May and they were due to be married next summer.

Fr Boyle said that, after the Ironman contest, Mr Wall was planning to take up dancing lessons to prepare for the first dance at the wedding.

The priest spoke of Mr Wall’s love of sports, including golf and gaelic football.

He said he enjoyed training for outdoor endurance sports and had taken part in several different events down the years, including the 2012 London Marathon.