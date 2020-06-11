This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 11 June, 2020
Poll: Should the Department of Children be scrapped?

A proposal to merge the Department of Children with the Department of Education is being considered.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 8:56 AM
36 minutes ago
Outgoing Children's Minister Katherine Zappone (file photo).
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Outgoing Children's Minister Katherine Zappone (file photo).
Outgoing Children's Minister Katherine Zappone (file photo).
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A PROPOSAL TO merge the Department of Children with the Department of Education is being considered amid government formation talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Scrapping the standalone role of Minister for Children and Youth Affairs would make way for a new role, Minister of Higher Education.

A number of children’s organisations and campaigners have criticised the proposal, as has outgoing Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Zappone said: “Any move to eradicate the position would bring Ireland back to an era when children were seen and not heard.”

What do you think: Should the Department of Children be scrapped?


Poll Results:

No (349)
Yes (296)
I'm not sure (57)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

