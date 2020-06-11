Poll: Should the Department of Children be scrapped?

A PROPOSAL TO merge the Department of Children with the Department of Education is being considered amid government formation talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Scrapping the standalone role of Minister for Children and Youth Affairs would make way for a new role, Minister of Higher Education.

A number of children’s organisations and campaigners have criticised the proposal, as has outgoing Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Zappone said: “Any move to eradicate the position would bring Ireland back to an era when children were seen and not heard.”

