This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Is Ireland doing enough to tackle climate change?

Richard Bruton is set to tell a climate summit that Ireland will play its part in dealing with climate change.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 9:06 AM
47 minutes ago 3,641 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4927109
Children's climate protest through Dublin city in October.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Children's climate protest through Dublin city in October.
Children's climate protest through Dublin city in October.
Image: RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR CLIMATE Action Richard Bruton is set to tell a climate summit in Spain today that Ireland is determined to play its part in tackling climate change. 

This follows yesterday’s launch of the 2020 Climate Change Performance Index, a global report which ranked Ireland among the worst-performing European countries for climate action.

Ireland placed 41st out of 57 countries. 

Bruton will tell the COP25 summit today that Ireland is implementing its Climate Action Plan, the government’s initiative to ensure the country reaches its 2030 emission targets. 

So, today we’re asking: Is Ireland doing enough to tackle climate change?  


Poll Results:

No (602)
Yes (266)
I don't know/I've no opinion (51)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie