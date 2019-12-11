Poll: Is Ireland doing enough to tackle climate change?

MINISTER FOR CLIMATE Action Richard Bruton is set to tell a climate summit in Spain today that Ireland is determined to play its part in tackling climate change.

This follows yesterday’s launch of the 2020 Climate Change Performance Index, a global report which ranked Ireland among the worst-performing European countries for climate action.

Ireland placed 41st out of 57 countries.

Bruton will tell the COP25 summit today that Ireland is implementing its Climate Action Plan, the government’s initiative to ensure the country reaches its 2030 emission targets.

So, today we’re asking: Is Ireland doing enough to tackle climate change?

