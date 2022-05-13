#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 13 May 2022
Advertisement

Taking painkillers in pregnancy 'more likely to lead to complications'

University of Aberdeen researchers looked at more than 151,000 pregnancies over a 30-year period.

By Press Association Friday 13 May 2022, 10:53 AM
38 minutes ago 1,455 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5762799
File photo of a woman holding a tablet
Image: PA Images
File photo of a woman holding a tablet
File photo of a woman holding a tablet
Image: PA Images

PEOPLE WHO USE painkillers throughout their pregnancies are one-and-a-half times more likely to have complications compared to those who do not, a study has found.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen found there were higher instances of preterm birth, still birth, neonatal death and physical defects among women who regularly took over the counter pain relief such as paracetamol and ibuprofen.

Around 30-80% of women globally take painkillers to relieve common pregnancy symptoms, flu, fever and rheumatological conditions. However, researchers say current advice on which medicines are safe for pregnant women is conflicting.

More than 151,000 pregnancies were analysed over a 30-year period and looked at medical notes for those who had taken five common painkillers: paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin, diclofenac and naproxen.

The figures showed the number of women taking painkillers throughout their pregnancies doubled from 2008-2015.

While regulators have said paracetamol is safe for pregnant women to take, they have warned about taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and aspirin after week 30 of pregnancy.

Medical advice 

Aikaterini Zafeiri, from the University of Aberdeen, said expectant mothers should always seek medical advice before taking over the counter medicines.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She said: “In light of the study findings, the ease of access to non-prescription painkillers, in combination with availability of misinformation as well as correct information through the internet, raises safety concerns.

“This is especially when misinformed or partially-informed self-medication decisions are taken during pregnancy without medical advice.

“It should be reinforced that paracetamol in combination with NSAIDs is associated with a higher risk and pregnant women should always consult their doctor or midwife before taking any over the counter drugs.

“We would encourage a strong reinforcement of the official advice for pregnant women.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie