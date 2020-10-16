#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: Isabella Rossellini on ageing, her career, and being ignored past 40

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Friday 16 Oct 2020, 8:30 PM
Image: Guignebourg Denis/ABACA
Image: Guignebourg Denis/ABACA

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday. And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.    

Isabella Rossellini

The iconic actress Isabella Rossellini gets frank about her career, love, and what aging is like for her.

(The Guardian, approx 13 mins reading time)

Rossellini is on the farm when we video-call. She is dressed in black – trademark pixie haircut, dash of red lipstick, big yellow glasses, elegant as ever. The only thing that surprises me is the warmth of her smile. The younger Rossellini rarely seemed to smile. In 1982, she signed an exclusive deal with Lancôme and became the world’s highest-paid model. As the face of Lancôme, Rossellini represented an ideal – dreamy, desirable, distant. Meanwhile, in films, her characters were often too tortured (the abused nightclub singer Dorothy Vallens in David Lynch’s Blue Velvet), too cool (the sardonic bad girl Perdita Durango in Wild at Heart) or too macabre (the sultry sorceress Lisle Von Rhuman in Death Becomes Her) to smile naturally.

Aoife Barry
