No deaths in Italy landslide despite earlier reports, says minister

ITALY’S INTERIOR MINISTER said there have been no confirmed deaths in a landslide on the island of Ischia, despite earlier reports of eight killed.

“At the moment there are no confirmed deaths,” Matteo Piantedosi said during a visit to emergency services helping coordinate the rescue, adding that the situation was evolving.

A wave of mud swept down the hill in the small town of Casamicciola Terme in the early hours of this morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, media reports and emergency services said.

Earlier, news reports said 13 people had been reported missing, although there was no official confirmation.

The fire service said one house had been overwhelmed by the mud and that two people had been rescued from a car swept into the sea.

It said help was being sent from Naples, the nearest major city, but weather conditions were making it difficult to access the island.

“The search for the missing, evacuations and help for people in danger continues,” added the department for civil protection in an update on Twitter.

“The rescue effort remains complex due to the weather conditions.”

Local authorities have called on residents of Ischia to stay inside so as not to hinder the rescue operation.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is closely following the situation and offered her thoughts to those affected, her office said in a statement.

Casamicciola Terme was hit by an earthquake in 2017, in which two people died.

© AFP 2022