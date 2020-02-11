This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman (30s) arrested after man stabbed several times in Dublin 8 apartment complex

The incident happened around 3pm today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 6:56 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after a man received a number of stab wounds in Dublin 8 this afternoon. 

Gardaí said that a man received “several stab wounds” after an altercation in an apartment complex in Islandbridge. 

The scene is currently undergoing forensic tests. The man was brought to St James’ Hospital. Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing. 

A spokesman said: “Gardaí in Kilmainham responded to an incident of assault today at 3pm at a residence in Islandbridge, Co.Dublin.

A man received several stab wounds during the incident and was later taken to St.James’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries A female in her 30s was arrested at the scene and later conveyed to Kilmainham Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.”

