Poll: Should people be fined for failing to self-isolate?

ENGLAND HAS INTRODUCED new rules that could see people receive fines of up to £10,000 if they fail to self-isolate.
This means that anyone who has tested positive or has been a close contact of a Covid-19 case and fails to quarantine could receive a hefty penalty.
There have been some calls for a similar system here too, to prevent the spread of the virus and to stop any flouting of rules.
So today we want to know: Should people who fail to self-isolate be fined?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (15)