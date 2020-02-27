This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 February, 2020
ISPCA rescue pony left tied to electricity pole and 'eating mud to survive'

The animal rescue is trying to trace the owner.

By Adam Daly Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 12:44 PM
Image: ISPCA
Image: ISPCA

THE ISPCA IS trying to trace the owner of a pony found tied to an electricity pole without food, water or shelter in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

ISPCA Inspector Alice Lacey recently found the young pony in a poor condition with an infected scar on her back leg. 

“The young filly was in such a sad state, barely a year old and far too young to be shod. The ground was completely bare, she had no food, shelter or water and was eating mud to survive,” Lacey said. 

“Her movement was so restricted, that she could only move a couple of feet either side of the lamppost. That’s no life for any animal and not completely unacceptable.”

The pony was seized and transported to a veterinary practitioner for treatment after Lacey found she was not microchipped. 

She is currently being treated for her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The ISPCA said its investigations are ongoing in tracing an owner.

20200221_154547 LR Source: ISPCA

Lacey explained that in some cases the animal rescue sees ponies that are “broken and shod far too young only to be tacked up to a sulky which I suspect is what happened to this poor pony”. 

As yearlings, their joints and ligaments are not fully developed and driving any young pony on a hard surface is putting them at risk of a serious injury. We commonly see injuries such as swollen joints and open wounds, often caused by badly fitted tack.

Lacey added that owners have a legal duty to provide a basic level of care when they take on the responsibility of any animal. 

The ISPCA has asked that if anyone suspects a case of abuse or neglect to an animal, to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515 or to report it online here. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

