ISPCA 'shocked and appalled' after video emerges of high-speed sulky race on N7

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a video emerged on social media of a sulky race which took up four lanes of the N7 in Dublin.

Video footage shows two horse-and-carts travelling at speed down the inbound lane of the N7 in Citywest.

In the video, the horse-and-carts are flanked to the front and rear by a cordon of cars and vans travelling at high-speed.

People can be seen sitting out of the driver and passenger side doors of the vehicles travelling in front of the horses as well as those travelling closely behind.

A number of spectators can be seen standing on the overpass shouting in support of one of the racers. The race appears to have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that it is aware of the video being circulated on social media and said that inquiries are ongoing at this time.



“If any persons are aware or have information in relation to the incident, please contact your local Garda station in relation to same,” a spokesperson said.

In a statement today, The ISPCA said is “shocked and appalled” by the incident, adding it has been calling on the Government to deal “with not only the public safety issue but also the serious animal welfare concerns caused by sulky racing and training”.

Driving horses, particularly young horses, on hard road surfaces can result in serious injuries and collisions with vehicles has resulted in the death of horses in the past, it said.

“The ISPCA believes that the Department of Agriculture should work with local authorities to identify safe, off-road areas for sulky users where the activity can be regulated appropriately.

“An Garda Síochána already have sufficient powers under the Road Traffic Act to deal with the reckless and dangerous driving seen in the video and local authorities have powers to seize any horse that is not microchipped.

“However, we recognise that it would have required significant resources to deal with the incident which featured in the video,” the ISPCA said.

Said ISCPA Chief Executive Dr Andrew Kelly: “It really is time that sulkies were taken off the road by a system of licensing and registration and the provision of a safe off-road alternative.

“A zero tolerance approach by An Garda Síochána and local authorities to take sulkies off public roads is required along with the provision of safe, off-road alternatives,” he said.