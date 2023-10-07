Micheál Martin and world leaders condemn attacks on Israel

TÁNAISTE AND FOREIGN Affairs Minister Micheál Martin has condemned attacks by Hamas against Israel today, and called for an immediate cessation to violence.

Militants in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented infiltration into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country this morning.

The group has sent fighters across the border as the ruling Hamas militant group announced the beginning of a new operation. The Israeli military began striking targets in Gaza in response, setting the stage for what is likely to be a new heavy round of fighting between the bitter enemies.

“We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war,” Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, adding Hamas had launched a “murderous surprise attack” on Israel and its people.

There has been widespread condemnation of the attacks from international leaders.

Micheál Martin condemned the attacks on X, formerly Twitter, calling for an immediate end to the violence.

“I strongly condemn the firing of rockets into Israel by Hamas and attacks against Israel from Gaza. I deeply regret the loss of life and the impact on civilians. I call for an immediate cessation of all hostilities,” Martin posted.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Israel has an “absolute right to defend itself” after the attacks.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“I am shocked by this morning’s attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens.

Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice.

French leader Emmanuel Macron also condemned the attacks, and expressed solidarity with the victims.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones,” he posted on X.

German leader Olaf Scholz also joined the condemnation.

“Horrifying news reaches us today from #Israel . The rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence shock us deeply. Germany condemns these Hamas attacks and stands by Israel,” he posted.

History

The attacks have come after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel’s volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007.

The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then. There have also been numerous rounds of smaller fighting between Israel and Hamas and other smaller militant groups based in Gaza.

The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory’s economy. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep militant groups from building up their arsenals. The Palestinians say the closure amounts to collective punishment.

The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year.

Israel says the raids are aimed at militants, but stone-throwing protesters and people not involved in the violence have also been killed. Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets have killed more than 30 people.

With reporting from Press Association