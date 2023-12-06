Israeli forces encircle Khan Younis in southern Gaza

ISRAELI FORCES ARE encircling southern Gaza’s main city this morning, battling Hamas militants through streets and buildings in some of the most intense combat of the two-month war.

The focus of the conflict has shifted into the besieged territory’s south following fierce fighting and bombardment that reduced much of the north to rubble and forced nearly two million people to flee their homes.

Israeli tanks, armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers were seen yesterday near southern Gaza’s city of Khan Yunis, forcing already displaced civilians to pack up and flee again, witnesses told AFP.

“Our forces are now encircling the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip,” Israel’s army chief Herzi Halevi said late Tuesday.

“We have secured many Hamas strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip, and now we are operating against its strongholds in the south.”

The fighting on Tuesday was “the most intense day since the beginning of the ground operation” in late October, the army’s Southern Command chief Major General Yaron Finkelman said.

Several Hamas commanders were killed in an air strike near the Indonesia Hospital, the Israeli military said early Wednesday on X.

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians inspecting their homes, which were struck by missiles yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo

Sources in Hamas and Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group, told AFP their fighters were battling Israeli troops early Wednesday in a bid to prevent them from breaking into Khan Yunis and surrounding areas.

According to the Hamas-run government media office, dozens of people were killed and injured in heavy strikes on areas east of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, areas in the central and northern Gaza Strip were still coming under bombardment, according to Hamas.

The Hamas-run health ministry said air strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed six people and injured 14 others.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group’s 7 October attacks that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities, and saw around 240 hostages taken.

The health ministry in Gaza says Israel’s relentless assault has killed 16,248 people, also mostly civilians, including thousands of children – Hamas says it tallies these figures from hospital directors, and they are generally used by international news outlets despite an inability to independently verify them as foreign media and observers have been unable to access the Gaza Strip for an extended period of time.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and free 138 hostages still held after scores were freed during a short-lived truce.

Hamas is an Islamic militant group who are deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel, the US and the EU, among other powers. It has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007 after winning the 2006 Palestinian elections and taking power by force.