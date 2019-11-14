This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ceasefire called in Gaza after fresh violence sees 8 members of same family killed in air strike

The Palestinian health ministry said that the Abu Malhous family was killed in the Israeli air strike earlier this week.

By AFP Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 7:08 AM
19 minutes ago 449 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4891089
Palestinian men mourn outside the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza city.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Palestinian men mourn outside the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza city.
Palestinian men mourn outside the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza city.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A GAZA STRIP ceasefire came into effect early today, an Egyptian source and a senior Islamic Jihad official told AFP, following a spike in violence and bloodshed in the Palestinian enclave.

The “ceasefire agreement comes as a result of Egypt’s efforts” and has been endorsed by “Palestinian factions including Islamic Jihad”, said the top Egyptian official. An Islamic Jihad source confirmed the agreement to AFP.

According to the official, the agreement stipulates that Palestinian factions must ensure a return to calm in Gaza and “maintain peace” during demonstrations, while Israel must stop hostilities and “ensure a ceasefire” during demonstrations by Palestinians.

The agreement, which entered into force at 5.30am (3.30am Irish time), came after the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip rose to 34 since Tuesday after Palestinian officials said eight members of the same family had been killed.

Following the targeted killing of a top militant in Gaza, the two sides had been exchanging fire since Tuesday, and Israel’s military said it recorded more than 350 incoming rockets.

The Israeli military had been targeting what it said were Islamic Jihad militant sites and rocket-launching squads in the coastal enclave.

Eight members of the Abu Malhous family, including five children and two women, were killed in an Israeli strike on their family home in Deir al-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian health ministry said, updating an earlier toll of six deaths.

The previous day, Israel said it targeted two Islamic Jihad militants preparing to fire anti-tank missiles.

Air raid sirens wailed and fireballs exploded as air defence missiles intercepted rockets, sending Israelis rushing to bomb shelters.

In Gaza, residents surveyed damage and mourned the dead outside a mortuary and at funerals.

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, arrived in Cairo on Wednesday afternoon, airport officials said, following reports he was to hold talks aimed at halting the fighting.

The UN and Egypt were instrumental in mediating previous ceasefires between Israel and Gaza-based militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said Islamic Jihad must stop its rocket attacks or “absorb more and more blows”.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Musab al-Barayem had said the group was not interested in mediation as it retaliated over the killing of one of its commanders.

Israel killed senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata and his wife Asma in a targeted strike early Tuesday, prompting barrages of tit-for-tat rocket fire and air strikes.

According to Israel, Ata was responsible for rocket fire at Israel as well as other attacks and was planning more violence, with the military calling him a “ticking bomb”.

The flare-up raised fears of a new all-out conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, who have fought three wars since 2008.

350 rockets

There have been no Israeli deaths, though one rocket narrowly missed cars on a busy highway.

Israeli medics said they had treated 48 people for light wounds, while schools were closed in areas near the Gaza border for a second day running.

israel-palestinians Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. Source: Khalil Hamra/PA Images

In a sign it was seeking to avoid a wider conflict, Israel’s announced targets were confined to Islamic Jihad sites and not those belonging to Hamas.

It normally holds Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules the Gaza Strip, responsible for all rocket fire from the enclave as the territory’s de facto rulers.

“For the first time in the current era, Israel drew a distinction between Hamas and Islamic Jihad,” commentator Ben Caspit wrote in Israeli newspaper Maariv.

“By so doing, Israel deviated from its iron-clad principle that Hamas, as the sovereign power in Gaza, has to pay the price for any action taken by anyone in the Gaza Strip. That is now no longer the case.”

Ronni Shaked of the Harry Truman Research Institute for Peace in Jerusalem agreed that the move was a first for Israel.

“Now the fight is just against the Islamic Jihad, not against Hamas,” he said.

Islamic Jihad is the second-most-powerful militant group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas and has taken responsibility for rocket fire.

Hamas, however, said it would not abandon its ally.

“As long as the Israeli warplanes bomb the Gaza Strip, the resistance will respond to the Israeli aggression and defend the Palestinian people,” a joint statement from Gaza militant groups said.

The flare-up came at a politically sensitive time for Israel, with no new government in place after September elections ended in deadlock.

- © AFP 2019

