Palestinians walk past buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, in the southern Gaza city of Rafah Alamy Stock Photo
Gaza

Israel broadly accepts Gaza ceasefire deal, US official says, as American air-drops begin

Envoys from the United States, Qatar and Hamas have reportedly arrived in Cairo for the latest talks aimed at securing a ceasefire.
Updated 21 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 21 minutes ago

ISRAEL HAS BROADLY accepted a ceasefire deal with Hamas, a senior US official has said, as the first American airdrops of humanitarian aid were carried out over Gaza since the current conflict began in October.

Envoys from the United States, Qatar and Hamas have arrived in Cairo for the latest talks aimed at securing a ceasefire, state-linked media has reported.

The framework agreement envisages a six-week cessation of hostilities, which could begin immediately if the Palestinian militant group signs off on the release of the most vulnerable hostages it holds, the US official told reporters on a call.

“The Israelis have more or less accepted it,” the administration official said. “Right now, the ball is in the camp of Hamas.”

A senior Hamas official told AFP that a delegation from the Palestinian group would discuss with mediators the proposal for a six-week truce.

The Hamas official said that if Israel were to meet its demands – which include a military withdrawal from Gaza and stepped-up humanitarian aid – this would “pave the way for an agreement within the next 24-48 hours”.

The announcement came hours after US military cargo planes began airdropping humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

The United Nations has warned of famine in Gaza, and more than 100 people were left dead earlier this week after Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd scrambling for food from a truck convoy delivering aid.

Yesterday’s drop, which included 38,000 meals, was conducted “to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict,” the US Central Command said.

A Centcom official told AFP that the meals were made up of US military rations that did not contain pork, the consumption of which is prohibited by Islam.

humanitarian-aid-is-dropped-by-the-united-states-over-gaza-city-gaza-strip-on-saturday-march-2-2024-ap-photomohammed-hajjar Humanitarian aid is dropped by the United States over Gaza City Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Negotiators working around the clock

Negotiators from regional powers have been working around the clock to secure a Gaza truce by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in about one week.

“It will be a six-week ceasefire in Gaza starting today if Hamas agrees to release the defined category of vulnerable hostages … the sick, the wounded, elderly and women,” the administration official said.

Hamas militants took about 250 hostages during their unprecedented cross-border attack on Israel on 7 October, 130 of whom remain in Gaza, including 31 whom Israel says are presumed dead. It is unclear how many of the remaining hostages are deemed vulnerable.

The United States hopes any truce would create space for a more enduring peace.

deir-al-balah-palestinian-territories-02nd-mar-2024-a-palestinian-child-inspects-the-damage-caused-by-an-israeli-air-strike-on-several-buildings-in-deir-al-balah-in-central-gaza-strip-credit-moh A Palestinian child inspects the damage caused by an Israeli air strike on several buildings in Deir al-Balah Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The administration official said a ceasefire would also allow a “significant surge” in humanitarian aid to Gaza, with airdrops not seen as a replacement for full-scale relief convoys.

“None of these – maritime corridors, airdrops – are an alternative to the fundamental need to move assistance through as many land crossings as possible. That’s the most efficient way to get aid in at scale,” a second US official told reporters.

The UN Security Council issued a statement yesterday voicing “grave concern” over the acute food insecurity in Gaza and urging the unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid “at scale.”

Ground route still key

The brutal 7 October attack by Hamas on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, according to official figures.

Israel responded with a relentless assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza that has taken a devastating toll on civilians trapped there, killing more than 30,000 people, according to the territory’s health ministry.

The amount of aid brought into Gaza by truck has plummeted during nearly five months of conflict, and Gazans are facing dire shortages of food, water and medicines.

Some foreign militaries have airdropped supplies to Gaza, sending long lines of aid pallets floating down into the war-torn territory on parachutes.

Jordan has been conducting many of the operations with the support of countries including Britain, France and the Netherlands, while Egypt sent several military planes on an air drop on Thursday together with the United Arab Emirates.

Unicef chief Catherine Russell said that for children in Gaza, “every minute counts in safely accessing nutrition, water, medical care and protection from bullets and bombs”.

“This requires a humanitarian ceasefire now.” 

Biden has pushed Israel to reduce civilian casualties and allow aid in, while at the same time he has maintained military assistance for the key US ally.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby described the airdrops as a “tough military operation” that required careful planning by the Pentagon for the safety of both Gazan civilians and US military personnel.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin on Friday described the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as “man made and completely unacceptable”, in reference to the conduct of the Israeli military since October.  

In a post on X yesterday, Martin said he was “appalled by the horrible deaths of Palestinians queueing for aid in Gaza city”.

“International humanitarian law is unambiguous – Israel as occupying power must protect civilians & ensure basic services,” he said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called on Friday for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, telling a summit in the US that those in the region are enduring “unimaginable suffering”. 

Includes reporting by © AFP 2024 

