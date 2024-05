THE HAMAS MILITANT group says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal to halt the seven-month war with Israel.

It issued a statement today saying its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had delivered the news in a phone call with Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence minister.

The two Middle Eastern nations have been mediating months of talks between Israel and Hamas. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The announcement came hours after Israel ordered Palestinians to begin evacuating the southern Gaza town of Rafah ahead of an Israeli military operation.

Israel says Rafah is Hamas’s last stronghold. News of the Hamas announcement sent people in Rafah cheering in the streets.

Details of the proposal were not immediately released, but in recent days, Egyptian and Hamas officials have said the ceasefire would take place in stages in which Hamas would release hostages it is holding in exchange for Israeli troop pullbacks from Gaza.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that Israel must now decide whether it accepts or “obstructs” a truce.

“After Hamas agreed to the mediators’ proposal for a ceasefire, the ball is now in the court of Israeli occupation, whether it will agree to the ceasefire agreement or obstruct it,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the negotiations.

It is not clear whether the deal will meet Hamas’s key demand of bringing about an end to the war and complete Israeli withdrawal.

Gaza’s bloodiest-ever war began following Hamas’s unprecedented 7 October attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel estimates that 128 of the hostages abducted by militants on 7 October remain in Gaza, including 35 whom the military says are dead.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has conducted a retaliatory offensive that has killed at least 34,735 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

With reporting from AFP