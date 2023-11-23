Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release delayed until at least tomorrow

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 49 minutes ago
ISRAEL HAS SAID a four-day Gaza truce and hostage release will not start until at least tomorrow, stalling a breakthrough deal to pause the war with Hamas.
Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi indicated the release of at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas was still on track, but would not happen today as expected.
“The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly,” he said in a statement.
“The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday.”
A second Israeli official said that a temporary halt in fighting would also not begin today.
A Palestinian official told AFP today that the delay in implementation of the truce was due to “last minute” details over which hostages would be released and how.
The truce had been put back over “the names of the Israeli hostages and the modalities of their release”, said the official, who has knowledge of the negotiation process.
The complex and carefully choreographed deal saw Israel and Hamas agree a four-day truce, during which at least 50 hostages taken in the Palestinian militant group’s deadly 7 October attacks would be released.
It is believed Irish-Israeli, 9-year-old Emily Hand is among the hostages in Gaza, captured by Hamas. The identities of the 50 hostages remain unknown.
While there were reports carried by some outlets yesterday that Emily was on an official list of hostages to be released, no announcement has yet been made by the Israeli government regarding the identities of the first hostages expected to be freed.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday that he was hopeful Emily Hand would be among the hostages released.
At last night’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Varadkar said the temporary ceasefire “offered a spark of hope to all”.
He said he hopes Emily will be released back to her family in the coming days and added that every effort is continuing to be made through diplomatic channels to ensure Emily’s release.
Meanwhile at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the immediate priority for the government was the release of Irish Citizens in Gaza and Emily Hand.
He added that Arab states in the region were extremely supportive, particularly Egyptian authorities.
For every 10 additional hostages released, there would be an extra day’s “pause” in fighting, an Israeli government document said.
In turn, Israel would release at least 150 Palestinian women and children and allow more humanitarian aid into the besieged coastal territory after weeks of bombardment and heavy fighting.
It was not immediately clear what caused the delay, which came after weeks of talks involving Israel, Palestinian militant groups, Qatar, Egypt and the United States.
Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said today that implementation of the accord “continues and is going positively”.
“The truce agreement that was reached will be concluded in the coming hours,” he said.
The agreement has been approved by Hamas leaders and by Israel – despite fierce opposition from some within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.
Minister for National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir described the deal as a “historic mistake” that would embolden Hamas and risk the lives of Israeli troops.
Around 240 hostages were taken by Hamas and other Palestinian gunmen during bloody raids into Israel on 7 October, which also killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
Hamas is an Islamic militant group who are deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel, the US and the EU, among other powers. It has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007 after winning the 2006 Palestinian elections and taking power by force.
The attack prompted a blistering Israeli offensive into Hamas-run Gaza, which authorities there say has killed more than 14,000 people, thousands of them children.
Netanyahu has backed the agreement with Hamas, but vowed the truce will be temporary and will not end the campaign to destroy Hamas.
“We are winning and will continue to fight until absolute victory,” he said yesterday, vowing to secure Israel from threats emanating from Gaza and Lebanon, home to Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants.
Tensions rose on Israel’s northern border this morning, after Hezbollah said five fighters, including the son of a senior lawmaker, had been killed.
Since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on 7 October, the frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen almost daily exchanges of fire, raising fears the Gaza war fuel a regionwide conflagration.
Israel’s army said in statements yesterday evening that it had struck a number of Hezbollah targets, including a “terrorist cell” and infrastructure.
In Washington, the White House said President Joe Biden had spoken to Netanyahu yesterday and “emphasised the importance of maintaining calm along the Lebanese border as well as in the West Bank”.
The White House has pressed Israel not to escalate clashes with Hezbollah, for fear of sparking a war that could drag in US and Iranian forces.
Biden also spoke to the leaders of Qatar and Egypt yesterday, as he pushed for the truce to be “fully implemented” and to “ultimately secure the release of all hostages”.
In the Red Sea, US Central Command today said the USS Thomas Hudner had “shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen” – referencing another Iran-backed militia group.
Israel’s list of eligible Palestinian prisoners included 123 detainees under 18 and 33 women, among them Shrouq Dwayyat, convicted of attempted murder in a 2015 knife attack.
“I had hoped that she would come out in a deal,” her mother, Sameera Dwayyat, said, but added that her relief was tempered by “great pain in my heart” over the dead children in Gaza.
In Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, displaced Palestinians remained sceptical about the Israel-Hamas deal.
“What truce are they talking about? We don’t need a truce just so aid can come in. We want to go home,” said Maysara Assabagh, who fled northern Gaza for a hospital that now shelters about 35,000 displaced people.
Large parts of Gaza have been flattened by thousands of air strikes, and the territory faces shortages of food, water and fuel.
For now, Israel appeared to be pushing on with its offensive in northern Gaza, with witnesses reporting strikes on Kamal Adwan hospital and nearby homes.
Medical workers treated bloodied, dust-covered survivors as other residents fled through debris-strewn streets to safety.
At Gaza’s biggest hospital, the Al-Shifa, Israeli soldiers escorted journalists to a tunnel shaft they said was part of a vast underground network Hamas uses for military purposes – a claim Hamas denies.
Includes reporting by Hayley Halpin and © AFP 2023
