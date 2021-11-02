#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 2 November 2021
Advertisement

Israel minister to meet Johnson at COP26, day after being stopped entering summit in wheelchair

Karine Elharrar missed yesterday’s events when security staff would not let her car through.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 8,394 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5589694
Karine Elharrar, Orna Barbivai and Meir Cohen, politicians from the Yesh Atid party
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Karine Elharrar, Orna Barbivai and Meir Cohen, politicians from the Yesh Atid party
Karine Elharrar, Orna Barbivai and Meir Cohen, politicians from the Yesh Atid party
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ISRAEL’S ENERGY MINISTER is to meet British Premier Boris Johnson at the COP26 climate summit today, a day after she was prevented from entering the site in her wheelchair.

Karine Elharrar missed yesterday’s events when security staff would not let her car through, a spokeswoman for the minister told AFP.

British media reported Elharrar could not reach the site because shuttle buses taking people to the venue were unsuitable for wheelchairs.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said the delegation spent two hours trying to facilitate Elharrar’s entry but ultimately failed “due to it not being fully wheelchair accessible”, and issued a formal complaint.

Elharrar said that “it is sad that the UN, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, in the year 2021, doesn’t arrange for accessibility in its events”.

“I hope the necessary lessons are learned so that tomorrow I will be able to address promoting green energy, removing obstacles and energy efficiency,” she wrote on Twitter.

UK foreign office minister James Cleverly said he was “deeply disappointed and frustrated” over Elharrar not being able to access the summit yesterday.

London’s ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, said: “I apologise deeply and sincerely.”

Related Reads

02.11.21 COP26: World leaders sign up to multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030
01.11.21 'Cautiously optimistic': Are Irish people going to COP26 feeling hopeful about the summit?
01.11.21 COP26: 'If you allow yourself to feel it, the heartbreak and the injustice is hard to bear'

A source in Bennett’s delegation said he had raised the issue with Johnson ahead of their scheduled meeting today.

The two agreed that Elharrar “will reach the venue with Bennett and participate in the meeting with Johnson”, according to the source.

A UK government source confirmed the minister would join the meeting at 12pm.

Bennett’s office later tweeted video of him arriving with the minister at the venue.

© – AFP, 2021

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie