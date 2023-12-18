Israel facing mounting international pressure over assault on Gaza

ISRAEL IS FACING mounting international pressure over the rising civilian death toll and destruction of hospitals in Gaza, as it presses on with its offensive against Hamas militants in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The United Nations Security Council is set to vote today on a new resolution calling for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” in Gaza.

The deadliest ever Gaza conflict began with unprecedented attacks by Hamas on 7 October, when the group killed 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250, according to updated Israeli figures.

The health ministry in the Gaza says more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel’s campaign in Gaza. It said dozens were killed in Israeli strikes yesterday.

Following months of fierce bombardment and fighting, most of Gaza’s population has also been displaced and people are grappling with shortages of fuel, food, water and medicine.

Fewer than one-third of Gaza’s hospitals are partly functioning, according to the UN, with the World Health Organization denouncing yesterday the impact of Israeli operations on two hospitals in the north of the territory.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency was “appalled by the effective destruction” of the Kamal Adwan hospital, where Israeli forces carried out a multi-day operation against Hamas.

The Israeli army pulled out of the hospital yesterday after an operation lasting several days, claiming it had been used as a command and control centre by Hamas.

Israel said that before entering the hospital it had negotiated safe passage for the evacuation of most of the people inside.

The WHO also said Israeli bombing had reduced the emergency department at the Al-Shifa hospital to “a bloodbath”.

The Gaza health ministry said an Israeli strike yesterday hit Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza’s main city of Khan Yunis, killing one person and injuring seven others.

And the ministry said Israeli forces had stormed Al Awda hospital in northern Gaza yesterday and detained medical staff following several days of siege and bombing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday again vowed to “fight until the end”, promising to achieve the aims of eliminating Hamas, freeing all hostages and ensuring that Gaza will never again become “a centre for terrorism”.

Palestinians search for victims after an Israeli strike on residential houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Near Gaza’s northern border crossing at the Israeli city of Erez, the Israeli army said it had uncovered the biggest Hamas tunnel so far.

An AFP photographer reported that the tunnel was large enough for small vehicles to use.

Israel said the tunnel cost millions of dollars and took years to construct, featuring rails, electricity, drainage and a communications network.

The Israeli army said five soldiers were killed yesterday, bringing the death toll to 126 in the Gaza Strip since ground operations began in late October.

Calls for truce

The Israeli government has come under growing pressure from the international community to pause the fighting and do more to protect civilians.

The United Nations estimates that 1.9 million Gazans – around 80% – have been displaced by the conflict.

“I would not be surprised if people start dying of hunger, or a combination of hunger, disease, weak immunity,” said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.

Gazans have also faced repeated communications outages but yesterday Gaza’s main telecoms firm said mobile and internet service had been gradually restored.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was in Israel yesterday, where she called for an “immediate and durable” truce.

France separately condemned an Israel bombardment that killed one of its foreign ministry officials in Gaza.

Qatar, which helped mediate a truce last month that saw 80 Israeli hostages exchanged for 240 jailed Palestinians, said there were “ongoing diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause”.

But Hamas said on Telegram it was “against any negotiations for the exchange of prisoners until the aggression against our people ceases completely”.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Kuwait today as part of a regional trip that will include stops in Israel and Qatar, which brokered a previous ceasefire deal.

‘Daily humiliation’

Israel is also facing calls from the families of hostages, to either slow, suspend or end the military campaign.

There are 129 hostages still in Gaza, Israel says, and relatives again rallied in Tel Aviv to call for a deal to bring them home after the army admitted to mistakenly killing three of the captives in Gaza.

One hostage already freed, German-Israeli Raz Ben-Ami, 57, spoke of the “daily humiliation, mental, physical”, she endured, including having one meal a day and no access to proper toilets.

Palestinians inspect damages after an Israeli air strike on a house in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The conflict in Gaza has also seen violence spiral in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces killed five Palestinians yesterday morning at a West Bank refugee camp.

Israel’s army said air strikes had targeted militants who had endangered soldiers.

Health officials say more than 290 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the conflict erupted.

Syria strikes

Fears continued to grow that the conflict in Gaza could engulf the wider region.

Israel carried out air strikes near Damascus yesterday, wounding two Syrian soldiers, the Syrian defence ministry said.

Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants are exchanging regular fire across Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels, saying they want to pressure Israel, have launched attacks on passing vessels in the vital Red Sea shipping zone, forcing major companies to redirect vessels.

