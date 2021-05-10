#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

Israeli police face off with Palestinians as Jerusalem violence continues

Israeli nationalists plan to parade through the Old City today in an annual flag-waving display for Jerusalem Day.

By Press Association Monday 10 May 2021, 7:29 AM
26 minutes ago 1,323 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5432956
Clashes in east Jerusalem in the holy city’s worst religious unrest in several years.
Image: Ariel Schalit/AP
Clashes in east Jerusalem in the holy city’s worst religious unrest in several years.
Clashes in east Jerusalem in the holy city’s worst religious unrest in several years.
Image: Ariel Schalit/AP

ISRAELI POLICE HAVE faced off with Palestinian protesters in east Jerusalem as the holy city’s worst religious unrest in several years continued yesterday.

The violence came a day before Israeli nationalists plan to parade through the Old City in an annual flag-waving display for Jerusalem Day meant to cement Israeli claims to the contested area.

Addressing a special Cabinet meeting ahead of Jerusalem Day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel “will not allow any extremists to destabilise the calm in Jerusalem. We will enforce law and order decisively and responsibly”.

“We will continue to maintain freedom of worship for all faiths, but we will not allow violent disturbances,” he said.

At the same time, he added: “We emphatically reject the pressures not to build in Jerusalem.”

Israeli police granted approval for today’s parade despite days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at a flashpoint holy site.

embedded259677577 Palestinians have protested against their forcible eviction from homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Source: Majdi Mohammed/AP

This year the march coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a time of heightened religious sensitivities, and follows weeks of clashes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

That, combined with anger in a nearby Arab neighborhood where Jewish settlers are trying to evict dozens of Palestinians from their homes, could set the stage for an especially volatile day.

The US, meanwhile, has renewed its “serious concerns” about the situation.

Washington made these known during a phone call between national security advisor Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart.

Sullivan urged Israel “to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations”, according to a statement by National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie