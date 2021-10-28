#Open journalism No news is bad news

Israel approves further 3,000 settler homes despite Joe Biden’s condemnation

The homes will be built in the occupied West Bank despite the US president’s strongest criticism yet of the project.

By Press Association Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 6:42 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A SETTLEMENT MONITOR has said that an Israeli committee approved about 3,000 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, a day after the Biden administration issued its strongest condemnation yet of the proposed construction.

Word of the approval came from Hagit Ofran from the anti-settlement group Peace Now. An Israeli security official who was not authorised to speak publicly also said the plan had been approved, but details were not immediately released by the Defence Ministry.

It was the biggest announcement of its kind since the Trump administration, which tolerated settlement growth and abandoned the decades-long US position that the settlements were illegitimate.

Israel embarked on an aggressive settlement spree during the Trump years, advancing plans for more than 12,000 settler homes in 2020 alone, according to Peace Now, the highest number since it started collecting data in 2012.

The ministry’s higher planning council, which authorises West Bank construction, convened on Tuesday to authorise the new housing units, with roughly half of them getting final approval before building starts.

Israel is expected to discuss the approval of at least 1,300 Palestinian homes next week.

If confirmed, yesterday’s decision is bound to raise friction with the United States and Europe and anger the Palestinians.

It also seemed poised to test Israel’s fragile governing coalition of ultra-nationalists, centrists and dovish parties that oppose settlements after the 12-year rule of the former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Now, everybody knows that this is not a government of change, but this is a government with the same policy as Netanyahu to build more settlements, to deepen the occupation and to take us away from the chances for peace,” Ofran said.

Sabri Saidam, deputy secretary general of the Fatah Central Committee, turned his ire on the Biden administration and other countries protesting the plan, challenging the international community to “move from words to deeds and to express (their) views, by doing and not only condemning”.

Saidam added: “The Israeli government is implementing the so-called Trump plan, and the Biden administration is almost absent.”

On Tuesday, the US State Department said that it was “deeply concerned” about Israel’s plans to advance new settlement homes, including many deep inside the West Bank.

Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, protested the plan during a call with the Israeli defence minister, Benny Gantz, according to a senior US official who was not authorised to speak publicly.

At a press briefing the same day, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington: “We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements, which is completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm and damages the prospects for a two-state solution.”

The Palestinians seek the West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — areas Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war — for their future state. The Palestinians view the settlements, which house about 700,000 Israelis, as the main obstacle to peace, and most of the international community considers them illegal.

Israel views the West Bank, home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians, as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people.

