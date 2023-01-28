7 people killed in shooting outside Jerusalem synagogue

ISRAELI POLICE HAVE arrested 42 people following a deadly shooting at an east Jerusalem synagogue, including members of the Palestinian gunman’s family.

A Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside an east Jerusalem synagogue during the Jewish Sabbath yesterday, in one of the deadliest attacks targeting Israelis in years that risked sparking widespread violence.

The shooting came a day after a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including an army raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine people, rocket fire from Gaza and retaliatory Israeli strikes.

Israel’s police chief Kobi Shabtai called the shooting in the Neve Yaakov area “one of the worst attacks we have encountered in recent years”. It also fell on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Police said that “at around 8.15pm (6.15pm Irish time) a terrorist arrived at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov boulevard in Jerusalem and proceeded to shoot at a number of people in the area”.

As a result of the terror attack, seven civilians were pronounced dead and three additional civilians were injured.

They said the gunman fled the scene in a car but was quickly tracked down and killed in an “exchange of fire” with police.

Police have identified the gunman as a Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem, which was annexed by Israel following the 1967 Six-Day War.

The surging violence comes a month after a new government, led by veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, took power.

Netanyahu and his extreme-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the scene yesterday as crowds chanted “death to Arabs”, AFP journalists at the scene said.

Speaking on television after visiting the scene, Netanyahu said his security cabinet would soon announce “immediate measures” in response and urged Israelis not to “take the law into their own hands”.

‘Horrific’

US President Joe Biden spoke with Netanyahu to condemn what he called a “horrific terror attack”.

“The president made clear that this was an attack against the civilised world,” the White House said in a readout of the call, adding that Biden also “stressed the ironclad US commitment to Israel’s security”.

Just hours earlier, Washington had urged “de-escalation” over the West Bank violence and Gaza rocket fire.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the synagogue shooting as “abhorrent”, while France called it “appalling”.

In Gaza and several locations across the West Bank, Palestinians celebrated the attack, including in Ramallah, where large crowds cheered and waved Palestinian flags.

Jenin raid

Nine people had been killed Thursday in what Israel described as a “counter-terrorism” operation in the Jenin refugee camp.

It was one of the deadliest Israeli army raids in the occupied West Bank since the second intifada, or Palestinian uprising, of 2000 to 2005.

Israel said Islamic Jihad operatives were the target. Islamic Jihad and Hamas both vowed to retaliate, later firing several rockets at Israeli territory.

Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israeli air defences. The military responded with strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza.

There were no injuries reported on either side, but Gaza’s armed groups vowed further action.

After the synagogue shooting, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the attack proved “the resistance knows how to find the appropriate response” to Israeli “crimes”.