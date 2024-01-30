Israel troops kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank hospital

UNDERCOVER ISRAELI TROOPS raided a West Bank hospital and shot dead three Palestinians early this morning, the Palestinian health ministry said, while the army said the three belonged to a Hamas “terrorist cell”.

“This morning three young men were martyred by the bullets of the occupation (Israeli) forces, who stormed the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin and shot them,” the health ministry in Ramallah said.

Hospital director Naji Nazzal told AFP that “a group of Israeli forces entered the facility undercover and assassinated the men”. They used weapons fitted with silencers, he said.

The army said troops “neutralised” the men who were hiding in the hospital in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa named the three men as Muhammad Jalamnah, Muhammad Ayman Ghazawi and Basel Ayman Ghazawi.

“The operation was carried out at the hospital’s rehabilitation ward where Basel Ghazawi had been undergoing treatment,” its director said.

The Israeli army charged that Jalamnah was a “Hamas terrorist” hiding in the hospital. Two other “terrorists who were hiding inside the hospital were “neutralised” along with him.

Jalamnah was involved in “significant terrorist activity” and was known for distributing weapons and ammunition for use in shootings, the army added.

“Jalamnah planned to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future and used the hospital as a hiding place and therefore was neutralised.”

The Israeli army was preparing to shift some of its forces from the Gaza Strip to the restive Lebanese border, as international mediators pushed for a new deal to halt its war with Hamas.

IDF operations

With Gazans already facing dire humanitarian conditions, the United Nations chief was set to meet today with key donors who paused funding after members of the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency were accused of taking part in the 7 October attack that sparked the war.

Israeli ground forces backed by tanks have been focused on Khan Yunis, the hometown of Hamas’s Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, where the Palestine Red Crescent Society reported artillery fire around the Al-Amal hospital overnight.

Sinwar’s office, military sites and “a significant rocket manufacturing facility” were raided by troops, the Israeli military said.

Chief spokesman Daniel Hagari said yesterday that the Israeli military had “eliminated over 2,000 terrorists above and below ground” in the Khan Yunis area, without offering evidence.

Israeli strikes across the besieged Gaza Strip killed 128 people overnight, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said earlier today.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said late Monday that some units in Gaza were “moving up to the north and preparing for what’s to come” – a reference to the Israeli-Lebanese border, where there have been almost daily exchanges of fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants aligned with Hamas.

Truce talks

In the latest efforts to broker a new truce, CIA chief William Burns met top Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Paris on Sunday.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who attended the talks, said Monday that “good progress” had been made, and that the parties were “hoping to relay this proposal to Hamas and to get them to a place where they engage positively and constructively in the process”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope for the deal.

“Very important, productive work has been done. And there is some real hope going forward,” Blinken told reporters after the Paris talks.

Israel’s relentless military offensive has killed at least 26,637 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the besieged territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Sheikh Mohammed confirmed that the framework discussed in Paris – which he said might lead to a permanent ceasefire – included a phased truce that would see women and children hostages released first, with aid also entering besieged Gaza.

A senior Hamas official, Taher al-Nunu, said the Islamist group wanted a “complete and comprehensive ceasefire, not a temporary truce”. It was not immediately clear if Hamas officials had received the text of the Qatari proposal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has called the Paris talks “constructive” but pointed to “significant gaps which the parties will continue to discuss”.

