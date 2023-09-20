Israel troops kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

ISRAELI TROOPS KILLED a 19-year-old Palestinian in a pre-dawn raid in the West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence in the occupied territory showed no sign of any letup.

The ministry said Durgham al-Akhras, 19, was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers raiding Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho to carry out arrests.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment.

Separately, the ministry announced the death of Yasser Mussa, 29, who was wounded during an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin late on Tuesday.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its troops routinely carry out incursions into areas such as Jenin, which are nominally under the Palestinian Authority’s security control.

Violence linked to the Israel-Palestinian conflict has surged since early last year, particularly in the West Bank.

At least 238 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in incidents linked to the conflict.

The bloodshed has also seen 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

