Hamas releases video of three Israeli hostages as airstrikes kill 60 people in Gaza overnight

PALESTINIAN GROUP HAMAS has released video footage which purports to show three hostages taken on 7 October alive in the group’s custody.

In the video, one woman and two men appear talking in Hebrew and call on the Israeli authorities to act for their return home. It was unclear when the footage was filmed.

The short video is reported to end with a message from the militant group: “Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate.”

Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reports that one of the hostages was taken from the Nova music festival on 7 October, while two others were taken from Kibbutz Be’eri.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes killed more than 60 people in the Gaza Strip overnight, the territory’s health ministry has said.

The ministry said dozens of people were also wounded in what Hamas’ media office described as “intense” Israeli strikes and artillery bombardments across the Gaza Strip.

The strikes hit the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, as well as areas around Gaza City, the media office said.

It said two hospitals, a girls’ school and “dozens” of homes were among the targets.

Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have been hit repeatedly by Israeli strikes in Gaza since the conflict erupted.

The Israeli military accuses Hamas of having tunnels under hospitals and using them as command centres, as well as exploiting civilian infrastructure in general to shield its activities – a charge the Islamist group and healthcare workers have denied.

Doctors Without Borders said last week that the health system in Gaza has now “virtually collapsed”.

The Israeli campaign in Gaza came after Hamas fighters attacked Israel on 7 October, resulting in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The militants also took about 250 hostages, 132 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza, including at least 25 believed to have been killed.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation and launched a relentless military campaign that has killed at least 23,968 people in the Palestinian territory, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

South Africa has brought a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice accusing it of committing genocide in its military campaign. Israel has denied the accusation.

- © AFP 2024 with reporting from David MacRedmond.