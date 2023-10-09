Israeli NGO says up to 250 people killed at music festival attacked by Hamas

HAMAS MILITANTS KILLED around 250 people who attended an outdoor music festival in an Israeli community near Gaza at the weekend, a volunteer who helped collect the bodies said today.

The Supernova music festival took place on Saturday near Kibbutz Re’im, an area in southern Israel close to Gaza. Thousands are estimated to have been in attendance.

“In the area where the party took place, and at the party itself” it could be estimated that “there were 200-250 bodies,” said Moti Bukjin, a spokesman for the humanitarian NGO Zaka, based on the number of trucks that ferried away the corpses.

The total figure is expected to be higher as other paramedic teams work in the area. At least 100 hostages were also taken from the festival.

At least 700 people were killed in southern Israel when Hamas forces stormed across the border, shooting people in the communities and towns near Gaza before security forces began fighting back.

“I’ve been a volunteer at Zaka for 28 years” and after working at a deadly stampede in Meron during a religious festival two years ago, “I thought I reached my end,” Bukjin said.

“I wanted to retire after seeing 45 bodies in one place, I thought it was the end of the world,” he added.

“Turns out things can be much, much worse,” he told AFP in a phone call, as he prepared to return to the south to continue the work of his group, a religious NGO that specialises in collecting bodies in accordance with Jewish law.

“They butchered people in cold blood in an inconceivable way,” he said.

22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman Kim Damti is among those who remains unaccounted for following the attack on the music festival.

Her mother Jennifer has appealed for information on her daughter’s whereabouts, telling US outlet ABC News: “All I can think about is where she is, if she’s suffering, if she’s still alive. I just want her back.”

One festivalgoer has also described to the BBC how she hid under a tree in a nearby field as gunmen continued their attacks.

“The terrorists were coming from four or five places,” Gili Yoskovich said. “So we didn’t know whether to go here, so then I got into my car again and I drove a little bit more.