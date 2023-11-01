Internet, phones 'completely' shut off in Gaza after Israeli strike on refugee camp kills dozens

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 2 minutes ago
PHONE AND INTERNET services have reportedly “been completely cut off in Gaza” after an Israeli strike on the territory’s largest refugee camp yesterday killed at least 47 people.
A large explosion ripped through the densely packed Jabalia camp before nightfall, tearing facades off nearby buildings and leaving a deep, debris-littered crater.
The AFP news agency witnessed at least 47 corpses being recovered at the site.
Israel said its warplanes had struck a “vast” tunnel complex at the site, killing “many Hamas terrorists”, including local battalion commander Ibrahim Biari.
Military spokesman Jonathan Conricus described Biari as “pivotal in the planning and execution” of Hamas raids into Israel last month that killed 1,400 people, most of them civilians.
An Egyptian official at the Rafah border crossing told AFP that a first group of foreign passport holders is to be allowed to leave the war-battered Gaza Strip for Egypt today.
Israel’s leaders have vowed to “crush” Hamas in retribution for the worst attack in the country’s history.
But yesterday’s strike is sure to fuel anger at Israel’s prosecution of the war, and the toll on Palestinian civilians.
Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry denounced the incident as “a heinous Israeli massacre” and said an initial toll of 50 dead and 150 wounded was sure to rise.
The ministry claims that in three-plus weeks of Israeli bombing has killed more than 8,500 people in Gaza, two-thirds of them women and children.
Nine Israeli soldiers were killed during combat operations in Gaza yesterday, the military said, bringing the total number of troops killed since 7 October to 326.
Earlier, Bolivia had said it was severing diplomatic ties with Israel as a “repudiation and condemnation” of the Gaza offensive.
And Qatar warned that expanded strikes would “undermine mediation and de-escalation efforts”.
Qatar hosts several senior Hamas officials and is a key channel in trying to secure the release of some 240 hostages believed to have been taken by Palestinian militants on 7 October.
Saudi Arabia also criticised the strike, with its foreign ministry issuing a statement saying it condemned “in the strongest terms possible the inhumane targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the Jabalia refugee camp”.
But there is little sign of the conflict abating.
As the aerial war continued, Israel said two soldiers were killed as troops engaged in “fierce battles” with Hamas militants “deep inside the Gaza Strip”.
Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, has vowed to turn Gaza into a “graveyard” for invading forces.
Aid groups and the United Nations warned time is running out for many of the territory’s 2.4 million people denied access to food, water, fuel and medicine.
Surgeons are conducting amputations on hospital floors without anaesthetic, and children are forced to drink salty water, said Jean-Francois Corty, vice-president of Medecins du Monde, which has 20 staff on the ground.
The Palestinian telecommunications agency said today that phone and internet services had “been completely cut off in Gaza”, the second such blackout in a week.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed international calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.
He said they amount to “a call for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism”.
“This will not happen,” he said.
Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Israel’s Labour Party leader Merav Michaeli said that “Israel is operating according to international law”.
“Both in making the … strongest possible effort in distinction between Hamas people and cilivian population. It is also allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza. It is doing its best to prevent hurting innocent people, but the ones who are using and hurting those people are Hamas,” Michaeli said.
When asked if she would stop the current siege of Gaza if she was Prime Minister, she said: “First of all, Israel is allowing humanitarian aid to get into Gaza.”
She added: “Israel never sieged Gaza. Israel went out of Gaza a long, long time ago. Israel is not responsible for the choice of Hamas to turn Gaza into one huge terror base.”
Israeli officials said that 70 trucks with aid were allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt yesterday.
That is one of the biggest flows since a US-brokered deal was reached, but much less than humanitarian groups say is needed.
Israel fears that food, water, and medicine coming into Gaza could be diverted to Hamas, or that aid shipments could conceal arms or other supplies.
As a result, Israeli security personnel carry out stringent inspections that have slowed the flow of aid to a trickle.
Sources in Cairo said the Rafah crossing would soon be open to allow wounded Palestinians to get treatment.
A first group of foreign passport holders is to be allowed to leave the war-battered Gaza Strip for Egypt today, an Egyptian official at the Rafah border crossing told AFP.
“A first group of foreign passport holders is going to pass through the Rafah terminal to Egypt on Wednesday,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Television channels close to the Egyptian intelligence services broadcast live images of a fleet of ambulances entering the terminal from the Egyptian side in readiness to bring out 81 seriously wounded Palestinians for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, according to Egyptian and Palestinian officials.
As Israel steps up its assault on Gaza, the families of hostages are struggling with an unbearable wait for news of relatives thought to be held in the labyrinth of tunnels deep below Gaza.
“It’s really hell. There are no words to express this,” said Hadas Kalderon as she walked past the blackened homes of kibbutz Nir Oz.
There gunmen killed her mother and niece and kidnapped her 12-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter.
“I don’t have any control and knowledge about army actions, I just know my children are still there in the middle of a war,” said the 56-year-old.
Israelis also face a daily barrage of aerial attacks from Hamas and other Iran-backed groups around the Middle East.
Yemen’s Huthi rebels said they had “launched a large batch of ballistic missiles … and a large number of armed aircraft” towards Israel yesterday.
Israel’s military said a “hostile aircraft intrusion” had set off warning sirens in Eilat, its Red Sea resort and a surface-to-surface missile was “successfully intercepted”.
In the north, Israel has traded near-daily fire with Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.
