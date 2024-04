THE BODY OF a missing Israeli boy has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed, according to the Israeli army.

The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large settler attack on a Palestinian village yesterday, and into this morning.

Yesterday, one Palestinian man, called Jehad Abu Alia, was killed and 25 others were wounded in an attack on the village of Mughayyir, Palestinian health officials said.

Advertisement

Israeli troops delayed the ambulance carrying the body of the 26-year-old man for several hours, but it eventually got through.

The killings and the settler rampages marked the latest in an escalation of violence in the territory, at a time when Israel is waging war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Security forces are continuing the pursuit after those suspected of carrying out the attack,” the army said today.

Dozens of settlers returned to the village’s outskirts today, burning two homes and several cars.

Palestinian health officials say more than 460 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli fire since the war in Gaza erupted in October.