Israel's evacuation orders extend to two-thirds of Gaza

ISRAEL’S EVACUATION ORDERS in Gaza now cover two-thirds of the region’s land, according to United Nations humanitarian monitors.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in Gaza since October because of the fighting and Israel’s expanding evacuation orders.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said in its latest daily report on the humanitarian situation in Gaza that intense Israeli bombardment by land, sea and air is being reported across much of the Strip, resulting in civilian casualties, displacement, and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

More than half of Gaza’s population, which stood at 2.3 million people before the war, is now packed into the town of Rafah near the border crossing with Egypt and surrounding areas, according to the OCHA.

Unicef has reported that most newly displaced people have only 1.5 to 2 litres of water per day for drinking, cooking and washing.

Israel initially focused its attacks on Gaza in northern areas, telling civilians to evacuate towards the south, but has turned to bombing southern cities like Khan Younis and Rafah, killing refugees who had fled from the north.

The areas affected by evacuation orders was home to 1.78 million Palestinians, or 67% of Gaza’s population.

Yesterday, Israeli gunfire hit a food convoy waiting to enter northern Gaza, according to a UN official.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to Egypt as part of visit to multiple countries in the Middle East, where he is seeking a new truce and “an enduring end” to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken is scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, hoping to build up support for a truce deal that was proposed in January but has not yet been signed up to by Hamas or Israel.

Additional reporting by Press Association and AFP