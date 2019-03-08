Government to ratify Istanbul Convention today at special Cabinet meeting

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to ratify the Istanbul Convention as part of a special Cabinet meeting being held in Dublin today.

The Istanbul Convention obliges governments to protect women from all forms of violence, and prevent, prosecute and eliminate violence against women and domestic violence.

Ireland becomes the 34th Council of Europe Member State out of 47 to ratify the Convention.

It is expected that at 8.30am this morning, the Irish Ambassador in Strasbourg will deposit the Instruments of Ireland’s Ratification of the Istanbul Convention with the Council of Europe.

Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan will advise his Cabinet colleagues of the ratification at a special Cabinet meeting, which is being held on International Women’s Day.

Commenting on the ratification, Flanagan said that protecting and supporting victims has been a key priority for this government.

Domestic violence

“Domestic and sexual violence can have devastating consequences for victims as well as society as a whole. Ratifying the Convention delivers on a Government commitment and sends an important message that Ireland does not tolerate such violence. That message is all the more appropriate given that today is International Women’s Day,” he said.

The Istanbul Convention is a broad-based document which covers a number of Departments’ policy areas.

In October 2015, the government approved an action plan to deal with outstanding actions that were identified as being necessary to enable Ireland’s rectification of the Convention. A month later, Ireland signed the Convention, however, campaigners have criticised the government for slow progress.

The minister said the National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence, which was published in January 2016, adopts a whole of government strategy to the outstanding issues that needed to be addressed.

Key actions

Key actions contained in the plan include the training of public sector officials, the implementation of the Victims Directive and the enactment of key legislation such as the Victims of Crime Act 2017 and the Domestic Violence Act 2018. The recent enactment of the Criminal Law (Extraterritorial Jurisdiction) Act 2019 was the final legislative action required to enable today’s ratification to proceed.

Flanagan said today’s ratification of the Istanbul Convention is a significant step in tackling these issues, and is the result of much work from many people over a number of years.

“Ratification does not mean the end of our efforts. The implementation of the actions of the Second National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and gender-based Violence is ongoing. The government will continue to work in providing protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence and holding perpetrators to account. The prevalence of this violence means we cannot lessen our efforts in this regard. Rather ratification signals a renewal of our commitments,” he said.

Some of the key elements of the Convention include running regular awareness-raising campaigns, setting up treatment programmes for perpetrators of domestic violence and for sex offenders, ensuring adequate police intervention and protection is in place, as well as specialised support services, in addition to making 24/7 telephone helplines free of charge.