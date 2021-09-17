#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 17 September 2021
Advertisement

Italian government to require all workers to display Covid pass

Public and private sector employees will have to produce a health pass to access their workplaces from October 15.

By Press Association Friday 17 Sep 2021, 7:10 AM
7 minutes ago 370 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5551435
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ITALIAN WORKERS IN both the public and private sector will have to display a health pass to access their workplaces from 15 October under a decree issued by Premier Mario Draghi’s coalition government.

The measures are the first by a major European economy to require proof of vaccination, a recent negative virus test or recovery from Covid-19 in the previous six months for all categories of workers.

“The Green Pass is an instrument of freedom, that will help us make workplaces safer,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza told a press conference. ”The second reason is to reinforce our vaccine campaign.”

Slovenia and Greece adopted similar measures this week but Italy’s economy, the third largest in the European Union, is a far larger target, and the measure underscores the government’s determination to avoid another lockdown even as the number of new virus infections creeps up, mostly among the unvaccinated.

Ministers said the measures were aimed at reinforcing Italy’s economic recovery, with GDP forecast to grow 6% this year, at a critical moment in the pandemic as schools reopen and cooler weather moves more activities indoors, where the virus spreads more easily.

They also expressed concern about the impact of any possible new variants.

Workers face fines up to 1,500 euros and employers up to 1,000 euros if they do not comply.

Public sector employees risk suspension if they rack up five absences for failure to show up with a Green Pass while private sector workers can be suspended after the first failure.

The measures remain in effect as long as Italy is in a state of emergency, currently until December 31.

Labour Minister Andrea Orlando said that no one risked being fired if they did not present a Green Pass, and the public administration minister, Renato Brunetta, acknowledged that checks in some workplaces would have to be random.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is very likely that the effect of the announcement will already bring in the next four weeks an acceleration in Green Passes, yes, but also of vaccinations,” Mr Brunetta said. ”The result could already be achieved, or partially achieved, or perhaps — optimistically — exceeded, before the decree even takes effect.”

Unions and right-wing parties lobbied unsuccessfully for Covid tests to be provided free of charge to workers. The price will be set at 15 euros for adults, and 8 euros for anyone under 18.

Italy surpassed the threshold of 80% of the eligible population having received at least one dose of the vaccine this month, with more than 81.7 million vaccine doses administered by Thursday. Three-quarters of the population, or 40.5 million people, are fully vaccinated.

While the Green Pass was supported by parties across the political spectrum, critics have signalled concerns about a gradual and ongoing erosion of civil liberties during the pandemic. Court challenges are likely, as the right to work is enshrined in Italy’s constitution.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie