Italian police seize €779 million from Airbnb over alleged tax evasion

ITALIAN POLICE HAVE seized over €779 million from online accommodation service Airbnb for alleged tax evasion.

The seizure was carried out on the order of Milan prosecutors, who accuse the travel accommodation company of having failed to collect a rental income tax from landlords in the period from 2017 to 2021.

Airbnb failed to comply with a law to collect a 21% flat rate tax on all short-term rentals, according to a summary of the accusation signed by Milan prosecutor Marcello Viola and published by the financial police.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Airbnb use has grown dramatically in recent years from the United States right across the world, with the service allowing users to find accommodation in a private home rather than a hotel.

