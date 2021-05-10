Italian woman mistakenly given six doses of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman has been placed under observation in an Italian hospital after she was mistakenly given six doses of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19.

The news agency AGI reported that the woman, who is based in Tuscany, was in good condition after receiving fluids and paracetamol following the injection yesterday.

The incident happened after a nurse mistakenly injected the entire vial into the woman’s arm, the equivalent of six doses, rather than just one dose.

Previous studies to test overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine were limited to four doses.

The incident has been reported to Italy’s medicine regulator.

Overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine have previously been reported in the United States, Australia, Germany and Israel.

© AFP 2021