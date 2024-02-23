Advertisement
Italy’s Elisabetta Oliviero and Heather Payne of Ireland. Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
friendly report

Ireland earn draw with Italy in first game of 2024

It ended all square as Eileen Gleeson’s reign as permanent manager began.
0
1.1k
40 minutes ago
Italy 0-0 Ireland

IRELAND BEGAN their 2024 campaign with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Italy in tonight’s international friendly in Florence, in what was Eileen Gleeson’s first match since becoming permanent manager.

Chances were at a premium amid a scrappy affair, though Irish substitute Leanne Kiernan had a goal ruled out owing to a questionable offside decision, while Italy’s Michela Catena blazed over when through on goal in the dying stages.

