Ireland earn draw with Italy in first game of 2024

Italy 0-0 Ireland

IRELAND BEGAN their 2024 campaign with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Italy in tonight’s international friendly in Florence, in what was Eileen Gleeson’s first match since becoming permanent manager.

Chances were at a premium amid a scrappy affair, though Irish substitute Leanne Kiernan had a goal ruled out owing to a questionable offside decision, while Italy’s Michela Catena blazed over when through on goal in the dying stages.

