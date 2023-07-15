Air travel disrupted across Europe as strikes take place in Italy

STRIKES BY AIRPORT and airline staff have grounded hundreds of flights and left thousands of travellers stranded across Europe at the height of the busy summer tourism season.

In Italy, some 1,000 flights, both domestic and international, were cancelled as a result of the strike by ground crew, according to airport and airline authorities.

Another 120 flights due to depart and arrive from Belgium’s Charleroi airport today and tomorrow have been cancelled, following a walkout of budget carrier Ryanair pilots over working conditions.

Italy’s strike alone left some 250,000 travellers stranded in one of the world’s top tourist spots.

Good morning, we're sorry to hear this. Flights have been disrupted due to the industrial strike in Italy and affecting some routes. Let us know if we can assist from here and we'll be happy to check any available options. https://t.co/h3SQABH8E7 — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) July 15, 2023

It comes amid a record heatwave, billed by the national weather service as “one of the most intense of all time”, that would bring temperatures of at least 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) to Rome and 48 degrees Celsius to the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

The strike by ground crew, who are demanding a new collective contract six years after the previous one expired, was due to last from 10:00 am (0800 GMT) to 6pm local time (4pm Irish time).

The airport in Rome saw some 200 flights cancelled, authorities said.

Flights by Malta Air, which handles transfers for popular budget carriers Ryanair, Vueling and Ita Airways, were also affected after pilots joined the walkout.

Milan’s airports saw some 150 flight cancellations, while dozens of others were grounded in Turin and Palermo.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini called the strikers to exercise “common sense” so as “not to harm millions of other workers and tourists”.

According to Dublin Airport’s live flight information, several flights arriving from various Italian airports are delayed.

Aer Lingus and Ryanair have been contacted for comment.

