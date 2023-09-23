Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 23 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
# windfall tax
Italy to amend controversial bank tax following widespread criticism
The ECB warned that the tax could make banks more vulnerable to future economic shocks.
5.6k
25
1 hour ago

ITALY’S GOVERNMENT HAS rethought its controversial windfall tax on banks after widespread criticism including from the European Central Bank.

Banks will be able to choose between paying the levy or boosting their non-distributable reserves – reserves which cannot be paid in dividends – by an amount equivalent to two and a half times the tax, according to a proposed amendment.

The amended text must be approved by parliament and could still change.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s hard-right government announced last month it would levy a one-time 40-percent tax on banks’ “surplus profits” netted as a result of the ECB’s series of interest rate hikes over the past year.

The shock move spooked investors and sent shares in Italian banks plunging before the government watered down the plan, saying the new tax would be capped at 0.1 percent of a bank’s assets.

In a legal opinion on 13 September, the ECB warned the tax could weaken lenders’ capital buffers and make them more vulnerable to future economic shocks.

Read Next
Related Reads
Central Bank says Irish banks slower to pass on ECB policy rate changes than euro area
Opposition parties call on Govt to help households that are 'victims of profiteering banks'
Irish government dismisses suggestion of Italian-style windfall tax on bank profits

Banks globally have reported massive profits this year as they reap the benefits of higher interest rates introduced by central banks in a bid to tame inflation. 

Earlier this month, the ECB announced its tenth consecutive increase in interest rates with a rise of 0.25%. 

Additional reporting from Jane Matthews.

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
25
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     