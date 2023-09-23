Italy to amend controversial bank tax following widespread criticism

ITALY’S GOVERNMENT HAS rethought its controversial windfall tax on banks after widespread criticism including from the European Central Bank.

Banks will be able to choose between paying the levy or boosting their non-distributable reserves – reserves which cannot be paid in dividends – by an amount equivalent to two and a half times the tax, according to a proposed amendment.

Advertisement

The amended text must be approved by parliament and could still change.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s hard-right government announced last month it would levy a one-time 40-percent tax on banks’ “surplus profits” netted as a result of the ECB’s series of interest rate hikes over the past year.

The shock move spooked investors and sent shares in Italian banks plunging before the government watered down the plan, saying the new tax would be capped at 0.1 percent of a bank’s assets.

In a legal opinion on 13 September, the ECB warned the tax could weaken lenders’ capital buffers and make them more vulnerable to future economic shocks.

Read Next Related Reads Central Bank says Irish banks slower to pass on ECB policy rate changes than euro area Opposition parties call on Govt to help households that are 'victims of profiteering banks' Irish government dismisses suggestion of Italian-style windfall tax on bank profits

Banks globally have reported massive profits this year as they reap the benefits of higher interest rates introduced by central banks in a bid to tame inflation.

Earlier this month, the ECB announced its tenth consecutive increase in interest rates with a rise of 0.25%.

Additional reporting from Jane Matthews.