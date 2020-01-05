Six killed and 11 injured after car crashes into tourists in northern Italy

Emergency services at the scene of the accident in northern Italy

SIX GERMANS WERE killed and 11 others were injured when a speeding car crashed into them in northern Italy on Sunday.

Italian media reported that the accident happened at around 1:15 am local time (00:15 GMT) in the South Tyrol region bordering Austria.

After spending an evening at a restaurant, the group of young German tourists were near their bus when a car, moving at high speed, crashed into them at the side of the road.

The newspaper said the driver was a 28-year-old man who lived locally, and who “may have had a high level of alcohol in his blood”.

Six people were killed instantly, while the 11 injured were taken to hospital, with three of them in a serious condition including a woman who was transported by helicopter to Austria, the paper said.

