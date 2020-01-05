Six killed and 11 injured after car crashes into tourists in northern Italy

SIX GERMANS WERE killed and 11 others were injured when a speeding car crashed into them in northern Italy on Sunday.
Italian media reported that the accident happened at around 1:15 am local time (00:15 GMT) in the South Tyrol region bordering Austria.
After spending an evening at a restaurant, the group of young German tourists were near their bus when a car, moving at high speed, crashed into them at the side of the road.
The newspaper said the driver was a 28-year-old man who lived locally, and who “may have had a high level of alcohol in his blood”.
Six people were killed instantly, while the 11 injured were taken to hospital, with three of them in a serious condition including a woman who was transported by helicopter to Austria, the paper said.
