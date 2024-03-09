Sensational Italy stun Scotland to end 11-year wait for Six Nations home win

ITALY WON THEIR first Six Nations home match in 11 years on Saturday, beating Scotland 31-29 and handing Ireland the chance to win the championship with a match to spare.

Ireland will claim a second straight title if they defeat England later on Saturday thanks to the Italians winning a breathless match in which Juan Ignacio Brex, debutant Louis Lynagh and Stephen Varney all scored tries.

Advertisement

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Originally posted on the42.ie. More details to follow…

