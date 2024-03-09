Advertisement
Italy players celebrate a try against Scotland. Alamy Stock Photo
Sensational Italy stun Scotland to end 11-year wait for Six Nations home win

An incredible day for Italy as Ireland now have the chance to win the Six Nations with a game to spare.
24 minutes ago

ITALY WON THEIR first Six Nations home match in 11 years on Saturday, beating Scotland 31-29 and handing Ireland the chance to win the championship with a match to spare.

Ireland will claim a second straight title if they defeat England later on Saturday thanks to the Italians winning a breathless match in which Juan Ignacio Brex, debutant Louis Lynagh and Stephen Varney all scored tries.

