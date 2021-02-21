#Open journalism No news is bad news

Italy marks one year since country's first death from Covid-19

Italy’s first known fatality from Covid-19 was a 77-year-old man from Vo.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago 6,628 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5361349
Image: PA
Image: PA

ITALIANS HAVE MARKED one year since their country experienced its first known Covid-19 death with wreath-laying ceremonies, tree plantings and church services.

Towns in Italy’s north were the first to be hard-hit by the pandemic and put under lockdown, and residents paid tribute to the dead.

Italy, with some 95,500 peopled confirmed to have died, has Europe’s second-highest pandemic toll after Britain. Experts say the virus also killed many others who were never tested.

While the first wave of infections largely engulfed Lombardy and other northern regions, a second surge starting in the autumn of 2020 has raced throughout the country. 

The number of new infections has remained high despite a raft of restrictions on travel between regions, and in some cases between towns.

In addition, gyms, cinemas and theatres have been closed and restaurants and bars must close early in the evening. Nationwide there is a 10pm to 5am curfew in place.

So far, Italy has confirmed 2.8 million cases.

It was at a hospital in the Lombard town of Codogno where a doctor recognised what would go down in medical history as the first known Covid-19 case in a developed country in a patient with no links to the outbreak in Asia, where Covid-19 infections initially emerged.

The diagnosis was made on the evening of 20 February 2020, in a 38-year-old otherwise healthy, athletic man.

Near the Red Cross office in Codogno on Sunday, Lombardy’s governor and the town mayor attended a ceremony to unveil a monument to Covid-19 victims.

The memorial consists of three steel pillars, representing resilience, community and starting over. A wreath was laid, and townspeople stood in silence to honour the dead.

The Codogno hospital patient survived, after being transferred to another hospital and spending weeks on a respirator.

But it was in the north-eastern town of Vo, in the neighbouring Veneto region, where Italy’s first known Covid-19 death was registered on February 21, 2020.

Italy’s first known fatality from Covid-19 was a 77-year-old Vo man, a retired roofer who liked to play cards.

In Vo’s memorial ceremony, officials planted a tree. A plaque has been installed, quoting a line from the Italian poet Ugo Foscolo.

The inscription reads: “A man never dies if there is someone who remembers him.”

Press Association

