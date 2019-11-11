This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It's absolutely shocking': Young dog with severe injuries found chained to gate

The animal was found in a critical condition by ISPCA staff.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 11 Nov 2019, 9:20 PM
22 minutes ago 3,591 Views 10 Comments
A YOUNG DOG has been found abandoned with severe injuries and chained to a gate in Co Longford. 

The German shepherd-Akita mixed breed was left near the entrance to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA)’s National Animal Centre in Keenagh, Co Longford.

The dog was found at around 8pm yesterday and was rushed to a local veterinarian for emergency treatment. The animal’s condition is described as critical. 

akit Source: ISCPA/Facebook.com

ISPCA staff scanned the dog for a microchip to try trace the owner but one was not found. The animal welfare organisation is appealing to the public for information to locate the dog’s owner.

Chief Inspector with the ISPCA Conor Dowling said the young dog “must have been in excruciating pain” before it was found.

“It is absolutely shocking how anyone could leave an injured dog to suffer in the freezing cold and torrential rain,” said Dowling. 

“We would ask anyone with any information on the origin of the dog, how it came to be injured or on who left it tied to a gate to make contact with us as a matter of urgency. Someone must recognise this unfortunate animal,” he said.

