This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's in our collective interest': Holohan asks people to consider cancelling holidays abroad

The Chief Medical Officer said he is “genuinely very concerned” about Irish people taking holidays abroad.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 29 Jun 2020, 7:53 PM
21 minutes ago 4,812 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135982
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to cancel holiday plans abroad after 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed today. 

At a briefing at the Department of Health this evening, Dr Holohan advised against all non-essential travel over the coming weeks and months. 

Asked if people should cancel any holiday plans they have abroad, Dr Holohan said: “We’d like people not to travel, yes.”

“It makes much more sense to not go ahead with that booking and to risk travelling abroad, picking up this infection, risk for you, for any family member you be travelling with or indeed any close contacts you have,” he said. “I think that would be not just in your individual interest but in our collective interest.”

Dr Holohan said he is “genuinely very concerned” about Irish people taking holidays abroad and “reimporting infection back into this country.”

The Chief Medical Officer was speaking after health officials confirmed 24 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 25,462, while the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,735.

“We are starting to see a worrying trend, with the number of reported cases increasing, and some new clusters,” Dr Holohan said this evening. 

He added that at least six of the new cases reported today were associated with international travel. 

“As restrictions are lifted and people move about more, it’s important that we use the tools that have helped us suppress the virus to date,” he said. 

At this evening’s briefing, health officials also said that, according to a new survey, 45% of people said they are now using face coverings with Dr Holohan saying this “doesn’t match with our experience”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Asked if the experience of Texas and Florida in the United States in recent days and the re-closing of public life will inform Ireland’s reopening over the summer, Dr Holohan said: “For the most part in Europe, the reopening of the country has been happening for the past 6-8 weeks… Europe hasn’t seen widespread resurgence as yet.”

Ireland moved into Phase Three today with hairdressers, some pubs and other facilities allowed reopen. Travel around the country is no longer restricted.

Speaking this evening, Dr Holohan urged caution moving ahead. Asked about people in Ireland who think Covid-19 is over he said “unfortunately, they are wrong”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie