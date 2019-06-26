Ivan Cooper: Northern Ireland civil rights leader who led Bloody Sunday march dies aged 75

CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER and Northern Irish politics veteran Ivan Cooper has died aged 75.

A co-founder of the SDLP, Cooper played a pivotal role in the Northern Irish civil rights movement – he was one of the leaders of the civil rights march on the day of Bloody Sunday and went on to become a consistent critic of sectarian violence during the Troubles.

He was elected as an independent MP in Stormont for Mid-Derry in 1969.

Born into a Protestant family in Killaloo, Co Derry in 1944, Cooper first became politically active in the 1960s just as the campaign for civil rights in Northern Ireland began to gain momentum.

Cooper, second from right, with other SDLP members in 1972. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Tributes

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood led tributes to Cooper.

“Ivan Cooper was born to break the mould. A working class Protestant man who saw a common injustice and inequality that had taken root in Protestant and Catholic communities, he dedicated his life to fighting it,” he said in a statement.

“Few have contributed as much to peace and equality on this island than Ivan,” Eastwood added.

Ivan Cooper RIP. Physical frailty could not diminish his passion for justice, rights & peace. Even chat in weaker voice radiated strong conviction as he recalled or read events with both poignancy & wit - proving the natural oratory of his special voice for people & principles. pic.twitter.com/ojZa6hXTjR — Mark Durkan (@markdurkan) June 26, 2019 Source: Mark Durkan /Twitter

In a statement, former SDLP leader John Hume and his wife Pat Hume praised Cooper’s “commitment and courage”. Hume and Cooper worked closely together in the civil rights movement and later in the SDLP.

“Ivan Cooper will forever hold a special place, not only, in our hearts but in the history of this island and in the continuing of the fight for civil rights and social justice,” they said.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin described Cooper as a “giant of a man”.

“He was a fierce critic of the sectarian violence that engulfed his beloved city of Derry over the following decades and worked closely and tirelessly with his good friend John Hume to keep the hope of peace and equality alive, helping to pave the way for the negotiation of the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

On Twitter, former SDLP leader Mark Durkan praised his “special voice for people and principles”.