Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Ivan Yates is stepping down from full-time broadcasting from the end of July

He and his wife are moving back to Enniscorthy in Co Wexford.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 12:20 PM
58 minutes ago 14,592 Views
Image: samboal
Image: samboal

PRESENTER IVAN YATES is stepping down from full-time broadcasting at Newstalk and Virgin Media from the end of the month. 

It is understood that an email was sent around to Newstalk staff to say that Yates would be stepping down from full-time radio broadcasting at the end of July. The Wexford native and his wife are moving to Enniscorthy.

Yates is also stepping down from full-time television broadcasting.

Yates began as a presenter for Newstalk in 2009, co-presenting a breakfast show with Claire Byrne. He left the station in 2012, and then returned in August 2013, co-presenting a breakfast programme with Chris Donoghue.

Yates has been presenting the “straight-taking” “opinion-led” drivetime show The Hard Shoulder from 4-7pm each weekday. 

He also co-presents The Tonight Show with Matt Cooper on Virgin Media, Monday to Thursday from 10pm. 

