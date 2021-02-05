Poll: Should the government fund IVF treatment?

TWO SENATORS HAVE called for the government to make good on its promise to fund IVF treatment.

Writing in TheJournal.ie today, Catherine Ardagh and Fiona O’Loughlin have called for the delivery of free IVF treatments in public hospitals.

Ireland is the only country in Europe not to offer state funding for assisted reproduction, and those in need of IVF find themselves having to pay between €6,000 and €10,000 per cycle.

The government has committed to offering the fertility treatment publicly under the Programme for Government. At present, fertility drugs are only covered by the drugs payment or medical card schemes, while private patients can claim some tax relief.

In answer to a recent parliamentary question, the health minister said this support “is not insignificant” to the overall cost of assisted reproduction treatments.

So, what do you think: Should the government fund IVF treatment?

