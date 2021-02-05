#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 5 February 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should the government fund IVF treatment?

Ireland currently does not offer public funding towards IVF.

By Sean Murray Friday 5 Feb 2021, 9:04 AM
56 minutes ago 8,990 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5346185
Image: Shutterstock/Fabrizio Misson
Image: Shutterstock/Fabrizio Misson

TWO SENATORS HAVE called for the government to make good on its promise to fund IVF treatment. 

Writing in TheJournal.ie today, Catherine Ardagh and Fiona O’Loughlin have called for the delivery of free IVF treatments in public hospitals. 

Ireland is the only country in Europe not to offer state funding for assisted reproduction, and those in need of IVF find themselves having to pay between €6,000 and €10,000 per cycle. 

The government has committed to offering the fertility treatment publicly under the Programme for Government. At present, fertility drugs are only covered by the drugs payment or medical card schemes, while private patients can claim some tax relief. 

In answer to a recent parliamentary question, the health minister said this support “is not insignificant” to the overall cost of assisted reproduction treatments. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

So, what do you think: Should the government fund IVF treatment?


Poll Results:

Yes (634)
No (375)
Not sure (92)



The Noteworthy team wants to investigate if the delay in publicly funding IVF has destroyed people’s chance to have children. Support this project here.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie