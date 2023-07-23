Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 23 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Photocall Ireland File photo of Fogarty from 2018
# Controversy
Irish Wildlife Trust officer resigns after claiming farming groups are becoming far right
Pádraic Fogarty announced his resignation this morning, after the IWT edited the blog post to remove some political references.
1.6k
8
15 minutes ago

THE CAMPAIGNS OFFICER of the Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) has resigned after controversy about a blog post he wrote on the trust’s website which accused farming organisations of ”lurching to the far right”.

Pádraic Fogarty, who stated online that he has been involved with the IWT for 20 years, published the blog post last Friday and named the Irish Farmers Asssociation, the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Organisation and the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association.

Fogarty announced his resignation this morning, after the IWT edited the blog post to “remove political references that could be perceived to be divisive”.

He Tweeted that one of the references removed from the post was a comparison he made between the IFA and the DUP.

“While I was told about the decision, I wasn’t involved in it. But I respect it, the board are absolutely entitled to control what’s on the website,” he said.

“However I can’t support it. Also, the blog was online for nearly a week and it only became an issue when the IFA made a complaint. Therefore, at least part of the decision was down to IFA bullying. For these reasons, I’ve decided to resign from the IWT.”

The blog post, titled ‘Drift of the farm orgs’ remains on the IWT’s website with a disclaimer that it represents the views of the author and not the IWT.

Fogarty wrote on the blog that:

“Irish farm organisations increasingly appear happy to spread conspiracy theories, undermine scientists and their findings and convince their members that their way of life is under attack by an urban elite that cares little for them or their values.”

“They have adopted a hard ‘no’ position on nearly all measures designed to address the climate and biodiversity emergencies.”

He also accused the organisations of “doom-laden, denialist rhetoric” that puts them in  the company of “fringe voices from the internet that are little more than WhatsApp chat groups”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     