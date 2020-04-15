This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 April, 2020
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says she'll take 20% paycut for six months

Ardern said the move was an acknowledgement of the “hit that many New Zealanders will be taking at the moment”.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 9:20 AM
55 minutes ago 6,600 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5074676
NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Image: Mark Mitchell/Xinhua/PA Images
NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Image: Mark Mitchell/Xinhua/PA Images

NEW ZEALAND PRIME Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today she will take a 20% pay cut in a symbolic act of solidarity with people struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ardern said her personal salary, those of her fellow ministers and of top public servants would be slashed by a fifth for six months.

The move will see Ardern’s annual pay fall from around NZ$470,000 (€258,000) to NZ$376,000, costing her about NZ$47,000 (€25,000) over the six-month period.

“While it in itself won’t shift the government’s overall fiscal position, it is about leadership,” she told reporters.

“This was always just going to be an acknowledgement of the hit that many New Zealanders will be taking at the moment.”

The centre-left leader said the cut would not be implemented across the public service.

“Many people in our public sector are frontline essential workers — nurses, police, healthcare professionals,” Ardern said.

“We are not suggesting pay cuts here, nor would New Zealanders find that appropriate.”

New Zealand is in the midst of a four-week COVID-19 lockdown that has paralysed the economy, with thousands of jobs losses already announced.

Economic modelling released by the Treasury department this week predicted unemployment – currently about 4% – could soar to almost 26% in a worst-case scenario.

Ardern said her wage cut was a small contribution to easing pay inequalities in society.

“If ever there was a time to close the gap between different positions, it’s now,” she said.

“This is where we can take action which is why we have.”

Opposition leader Simon Bridges said that he would also take a 20% pay cut.

© – AFP 2020

